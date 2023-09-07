More than 800 rescued after extreme flooding in Greece turns villages into lakes

(CNN) — More than 800 people have been rescued over the past two days from severe floods in Greece, local officials said, after extreme rainfall turned streets into deadly rivers, tore down buildings and bridges and left whole villages submerged.

The rainstorms also hit neighboring Bulgaria and Turkey, killing at least 14 people across the three countries, including four in Greece.

Previous reporting from CNN’s Brandon Miller, Robert Shackelford, Louise McLoughlin and Hande Atay Alam.