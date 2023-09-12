Hong Kong (CNN) — Authorities in a southern Chinese city have launched an operation to recapture more than 70 crocodiles who escaped from a commercial farm after intense flooding swept through the region, multiple state media outlets have reported, with some residents warned to stay indoors.

The toothy reptiles were originally kept at a crocodile farm in Maoming, in the southern province of Guangdong. But a recent deluge caused a local lake to overflow, allowing the animals to escape.