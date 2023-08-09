(CNN) — A “monumental” data breach has exposed the names and rank of all 10,000 serving police officers in Northern Ireland, with the body representing the force warning of “incalculable damage” should it end up in the wrong hands.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has apologized for mistakenly sharing sensitive data in response to a Freedom of Information (FOI) request seeking to understand the numbers of officers in the organization.