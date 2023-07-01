(CNN) — A mission designed to unravel some of the greatest mysteries of the universe is ready to launch.

The European Space Agency’s Euclid space telescope is expected to lift off at 11:12 a.m. ET Saturday aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Florida’s Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. Both NASA and ESA will provide live streams, with coverage starting at 10:30 a.m. ET.