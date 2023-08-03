Mexico’s president attacks ‘inhumane’ floating barriers deployed by Texas

(CNN) — Mexico’s President Andres Manuel López Obrador has condemned Texas’s anti-migrant buoys, calling the border enforcement tactic on the Rio Grande river “inhumane” after bodies were found in the waters that flow along the US-Mexico border.

“No one should be treated like this. That kind of treatment does not come from a good person; only by being good can we be happy,” Lopez Obrador said at his daily press briefing on Thursday.