Mexican city will fine anyone performing misogynistic songs

(CNN) — Authorities in the Mexican city of Chihuahua have moved to ban performances of songs that “promote violence against women,” citing high levels of domestic violence.

The city council unanimously approved the measure on July 26, according to Mayor Marco Bonilla, who said fines for non-compliance would range from 674,000 pesos to 1.244 million pesos (around $40,000-$74,000).