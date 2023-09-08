Brisbane, Australia (CNN) — Sitting before a parliamentary panel in a bare-walled function room of a hotel on the southeastern Australian coast, Naomi Bowden broke down several times as she recounted a series of distressing events after her daughter Stella’s stillbirth in 2009.

“Having to identify her body to the police and being forced to watch the police officer put her in a cold Styrofoam box and transfer her to the coroner.”