(CNN) — A series of explosions roared through a Russian ammunition storage facility in occupied Crimea on Wednesday, forcing thousands of residents of nearby areas to flee and prompting leaders there to redirect traffic away from a local highway.

Footage showed smoke and flames rolling over the site near Stary Krym in Crimea’s Kirorvsky district, where blasts were heard for at six hours after the initial explosion. The head of Crimea’s parliament said that it could take two days to fully extinguish the blaze, according to Russian state media.

CNN’s Yulia Kesaieva, Vasco Cotovio and Josh Pennington contributed reporting.