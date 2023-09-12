(CNN) — Nearly 3,000 people are dead, towns and villages are decimated and rescuers are trawling for survivors after a massive earthquake ripped through Morocco.

The quake is the worst the country has suffered in decades and the full scale of its damage is yet to be understood. It struck late on Friday night south of the bustling city of Marrakech, and was felt as far north as Casablanca, but its most devastating impact came in the isolated regions at the foothills of the Atlas Mountains.