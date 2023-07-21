Man who stole 200,000 chocolate eggs jailed

Cadbury Creme Eggs are only available around Easter.

 Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

(CNN) — A man dubbed “the Easter bunny” by police has been sentenced to 18 months in jail for stealing 200,000 chocolate eggs.

On February 11, 32-year-old Joby Pool stole £31,000 ($40,000) worth of Cadbury Creme Eggs, after breaking into an industrial unit and making off with the haul in a stolen truck, the PA Media news agency reported.

CNN’s Lianne Kolirin contributed to this story.