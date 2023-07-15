(CNN) — Rescue workers pulled seven bodies from vehicles trapped in a flooded underpass in central South Korea, authorities said Sunday, after days of torrential rain caused landslides and flash floods that have killed at least 33 people.

A large-scale search and rescue operation involving 400 workers and divers was launched Saturday after 15 vehicles, including a public bus, became trapped by rising flood waters in the Gungpyeong tunnel, the chief of local fire department Seo Jeong-il said.