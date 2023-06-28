(CNN) — Huge pieces of the doomed submersible Titan were hoisted onto a Canadian pier Wednesday nearly a week after authorities announced a “catastrophic implosion” had killed all five men onboard the minivan-sized vessel, according to the company leading the effort and photos of the task.

A white panel-like piece – taller than the two men guiding it onto land – and another similarly sized part with cords and wires draped with white tarp were taken off the anchor handling vessel Horizon Arctic at the Canadian Coast Guard pier in St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, photos by The Canadian Press’ Paul Daly show.

CNN’s Emma Tucker contributed to this report.