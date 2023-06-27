Kramatorsk city center hit by strike, say local authorities By Mick Krever and Mariya Knight, CNN Jun 27, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save (CNN) — The center of the east Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk has been hit by a Russian strike, according to local officials, raising fears of potential casualties among civilians.“They hit the catering establishment. Search and rescue operations are currently underway,” the Kramatorsk City Council said on Telegram.This is a developing story.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.THE-CNN-WIRE (TM) & © 2023 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular 'She considered them her friends': 6 men charged in cover-up of Rosenda Strong's murder Couple celebrating 50th wedding anniversary are stabbed to death KAPP KVEW unifies brand, now known as Apple Valley News Now East Yakima kids could see new aquatic center by summer 2025 Federal investigators crack 2017 cold case, file charges in murder of Yakama woman Latest News Ryan Seacrest named new host of ‘Wheel of Fortune’ 'She considered them her friends': 6 men charged in cover-up of Rosenda Strong's murder KAPP KVEW unifies brand, now known as Apple Valley News Now Yakima PD: 19-year-old shoots, injures 2 men in suspected gang-related shooting Update - AMBER ALERT canceled after two children found, who were taken from grandmother's home in Yakima More News