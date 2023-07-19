(CNN) — Henry Kissinger, the 100-year-old former US Secretary of State who is in Beijing this week for a surprise visit, met with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Thursday – a day after US climate envoy John Kerry wrapped up his trip to restart climate talks with China.

Xi met Kissinger at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse, a diplomatic complex in western Beijing where China’s leaders often receive foreign dignitaries, state broadcaster CCTV reported.