Bangkok, Thailand (CNN) — The estranged second oldest son of Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn has made an unexpected visit to the country, his first in almost three decades, in a return that surprised many in the kingdom.

Vacharaesorn Vivacharawongse, 42, who has been living and working in the United States, visited a daycare center for underprivileged children in Bangkok on Tuesday.