(CNN) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un continued his days-long visit to Russia Friday, heading to an aircraft plant in the eastern city of Komsomolsk-on-Amur, according to Russian state media, after the two sides said military cooperation was a possibility.

The facility is the country’s largest aviation manufacturing plant and builds and develops fighter jets, including the Su-35S, state media TASS reported.

CNN’s Gawon Bae, Yoonjung Seo, Jake Kwon and Yulia Kesaieva contributed reporting.