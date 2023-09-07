(CNN) — Mary Achieng’s family is in the malaria ward at Nightingale Hospital in western Kenya almost every month. On this visit in late August, she’s being treated along with her two sons, aged 4 and 12. All three are recovering from a disease that has long devastated their region.

“Malaria has hit my family hard. In a month, I use about $35 on drugs and the following month, one of them falls sick again,” she said. “Right now we’re in hospital, they are not in school and I haven’t been able to open my business,” she told CNN.