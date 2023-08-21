Japan to start releasing Fukushima wastewater as soon as Thursday

Treated radioactive wastewater is seen here stored in towering tanks in Fukushima, Japan, on April 12.

 Daniel Campisi/CNN

Tokyo (CNN) — Japan will begin releasing treated radioactive water from Fukushima into the ocean as early as Thursday, officials announced on Tuesday, following months of heightened public anxiety and pushback from many neighboring countries.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said authorities would go forward with the release on August 24 “if they encounter no obstacles.” The decision was made after the government held a cabinet meeting to discuss the issue.