(CNN) — A revolutionary satellite that will reveal celestial objects in a new light and the “Moon Sniper” lunar lander are expected to lift off Sunday night.

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency launch, already rescheduled twice due to bad weather, will occur aboard an H-IIA rocket from the Tanegashima Space Center at 8:26 p.m. ET Sunday, or 9:26 a.m. Japan Standard Time on Monday.