Tokyo (CNN) — A new report into Japan’s military has found what is says is an entrenched culture of harassment and fear, with authorities promising reform and “drastic measures.”

The report was commissioned by the Ministry of Defense and compiled by a panel of experts including lawyers and doctors, according to public broadcaster NHK. The findings are part of a larger investigation into allegations of harassment within Japan’s Self-Defense Forces (SDF), including by whistleblower and former SDF member Rina Gonoi.