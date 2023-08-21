(CNN) — Some civil servants in Indonesia’s capital began working from home Monday under measures aimed at reducing traffic congestion to alleviate horrendous air pollution that has gripped the city and been blamed for President Joko Widodo’s persistent cough.

Air quality in Jakarta, a megacity of 10.5 million, has deteriorated to dangerous levels in recent weeks, with Swiss technology company IQAir ranking it as the world’s most polluted city on August 9.