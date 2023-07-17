Uxbridge, United Kingdom (CNN) — “Everything now is a struggle,” Mike Okoli says, in the world-weary tone he slumps into the moment a customer shuffles out of his store.

“When I started this business, my hair was all black,” insists Okoli, an affable 64-year-old who left Nigeria in the 1990s to set up an Afro-Caribbean food store on the western edge of London. But prices have soared, money has disappeared, and Okoli’s head is hairless, save for a patch of gray hiding his chin.