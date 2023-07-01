Israeli warplanes target Syrian air defense battery By Abeer Salman, Alex Stambaugh and Heather Chen, CNN Jul 1, 2023 48 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save (CNN) — The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said Sunday that Israeli warplanes had targeted a Syrian air defense battery from which they claimed an anti-aircraft rocket was launched towards Israel.The Israeli fighter jets also attacked other targets in the area, the IDF statement said.The anti-aircraft rocket launched from Syria into Israel early Sunday exploded in the air in Israeli territory, the IDF said.No injuries were reported and no special instructions for civilians on the Israeli home front have been issued, it said.Israeli media reported Sunday that debris from the Syrian-launched rocket landed in two neighborhoods of the southern city of Rahat in Israel, damaging homes.Meanwhile Syria’s official news agency SANA said Israel carried out air attacks from the direction northeast of Beirut, targeting some points near the city of Homs.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.THE-CNN-WIRE (TM) & © 2023 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Latest News Firefighers have Roza Creek Fire at 75% containment, 486 acres Washington could see fires over 4th of July weekend similar to Labor Day firestorm of 2020 Art YOUR Way to celebrate grand opening of Pasco studio At least 50 working to contain Roza Creek Fire in Kittitas County MultiCare lays off 37 employees in Yakima to reduce expenses More News