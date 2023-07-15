Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu admitted to hospital for medical evaluation By Richard Allen Greene Jul 15, 2023 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save (CNN) — The Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu arrived “a short time ago” at the Sheba Medical Center Saturday, according to his office.“He is in good condition and undergoing medical evaluation,” it said.This is a developing story. More to follow…The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.THE-CNN-WIRE (TM) & © 2023 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Legionella bacteria found in water at Walla Walla hotel FBI finds skulls, other human remains decorating Kentucky man’s apartment Fire crews battling wildfire on 240 in Kennewick Monster Trucks return to Tri-City Raceway for the weekend YCSO's new dash cams scan license plates, alert deputies to stolen cars Latest News Monster Trucks return to Tri-City Raceway for the weekend Selah Ridge Lavender Farm hosts annual harvest celebration YCSO's new dash cams scan license plates, alert deputies to stolen cars WeatherAlert: Temperatures in triple digits over the weekend New mural adorns the back wall of Prosser's Princess Theatre More News