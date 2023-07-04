(CNN) — The Israeli military’s operation in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin is winding down but “not over” until the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) say it is, a spokesperson told CNN, as the United Nation expressed deep concern over the violence in the city’s sprawling refugee camp.

At least 12 people, ranging in ages from 16 to 23, have been killed and scores more injured after Israeli forces launched operations in the camp this week, Palestinian officials say. Israel said it was targeting Palestinian terrorists and one of its soldiers was killed in the operation.

CNN’s Sarah Dean contributed to this report.