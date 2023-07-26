Israel’s Supreme Court says it will not block law that limits its power – for now By Ivana Kottasová and Amir Tal, CNN Jul 26, 2023 Jul 26, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save (CNN) — Israel’s Supreme Court said Wednesday that it will not issue an injunction to temporarily block a controversial new law that curbs its power to strike down government decisions.The so-called reasonableness law, part of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plans to weaken the judiciary, has now entered into force.The court said that it would debate the law in September. Multiple groups had filed petitions to the Supreme Court to throw out the law, including the Israeli Bar Association.This is a breaking story, more to follow…The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.THE-CNN-WIRE (TM) & © 2023 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Kennewick PD: Woman faces murder charge after boyfriend dies from gunshot wound Yakima firefighters' union pushes back on reduced staffing at airport fire station Annual Art in the Park Festival takes over Howard Amon Park Bright's Candies of Walla Walla ranked #1 in the U.S. Taylor Swift fans ‘Shake It Off,’ causing record-breaking seismic activity during Seattle shows Latest News Yakima firefighters' union pushes back on reduced staffing at airport fire station Yakima Health District pilot program will provide free Narcan for local businesses Annual Art in the Park Festival takes over Howard Amon Park Kennewick PD: Woman faces murder charge after boyfriend dies from gunshot wound City of Yakima weighs options for $1.3 million from state's opioid lawsuit settlements More News