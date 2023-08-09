International Whaling Commission issues its first-ever extinction alert over endangered vaquita porpoise

Found only in the Gulf of California, Mexico, vaquita porpoises are critically endangered. The International Whaling Commission says their extinction is inevitable unless bans on gillnetting are better enforced.

 Paula Olson/NOAA/AP

(CNN) — The International Whaling Commission released its first-ever extinction alert Monday to warn of the potential danger facing the critically endangered vaquita porpoise.

Known to be the smallest of porpoises and all species within the order Cetacea in terms of size, the vaquita can grow up to 5 feet (1.5 meters) long. Native and unique to the northern end of the Gulf of California in northwestern Mexico, the vaquita porpoise was declared critically endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Red List of Threatened Species in 1996. Its population has dramatically decreased from about 570 to 10 in a decade, according to the IWC.