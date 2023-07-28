Inside efforts to avert environmental ‘catastrophe’ in the Red Sea

A Yemeni coast guard boat sails past the FSO Safer vessel at Ras Issa port in Hodeidah province, Yemen, on May 30.

 Mohammed Mohammed/Xinhua via Getty Images/FILE

(CNN) — Moored five miles off the coast of Yemen for more than 30 years, a decaying supertanker carrying a million barrels of oil is finally being offloaded by a United Nations-led mission, hoping to avert what threatened to be one of the world’s worst ecological disasters in decades.

Experts are now delicately handling the 47-year-old vessel – called the FSO Safer – working to remove the crude without the tanker falling apart, the oil exploding, or a massive spill taking place.

CNN’s Eoin McSweeney and Mostafa Salem contributed to this report.