(CNN) — The embattled leader of India’s main opposition Congress party visited crisis-hit Manipur and met with its displaced residents on Thursday, after his convoy was initially stopped by police near the state capital.

Rahul Gandhi’s visit comes as the northeastern state grapples with ongoing ethnic violence in which more than 100 people have been killed and tens of thousands more driven from their homes. Internet services have been cut for Manipur’s nearly 3 million residents and travel restrictions have been imposed, making it increasingly difficult for people to travel into the state.