(CNN) — India’s top court on Friday stayed Rahul Gandhi’s defamation conviction, offering a crucial reprieve for the embattled former chair of the country’s main opposition party who was disqualified as a lawmaker following a trial he maintained was politically motivated.

The Supreme Court order paves the way for Parliament to reinstate Gandhi’s lawmaker status and let his case be decided on merits in trial, allowing him to potentially challenge Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the 2024 election.