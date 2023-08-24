India’s Modi and China’s Xi agree to ‘intensify efforts’ to deescalate border issue following rare meeting

Chinese leader Xi Jinping, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the BRICS Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, on August 24.

 BRICS/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

(CNN) — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese leader Xi Jinping agreed to “intensity efforts” to deescalate tensions at their contested border, in a rare face-to-face meeting since a deadly clash strained relations more than three years ago.

Modi and Xi, who are in Johannesburg for the BRICS economic group meeting, had a conversation on the sidelines of the summit, India’s Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra told reporters Thursday, one day after the Chinese leader mysteriously skipped a key event.

