(CNN) — An independent report found that NASA could play a crucial role in collecting more data on UFOs — or what are officially known as unidentified anomalous phenomena, the space agency announced Thursday.

The report comes from an independent group of experts and scientists who set out in 2022 to create a road map for NASA to begin aiding research into UAP, sifting through data to determine whether and how the mysterious phenomena can be studied scientifically. The team found no hard evidence that the unexplained occurrences come from intelligent alien life.