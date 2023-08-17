(CNN) — A photo of a bright orange fungus growing on deadwood, with its striking color resplendent against the darkness, has been crowned winner of this year’s BMC Ecology and Evolution image competition.

Cornelia Sattler from Macquarie University, Australia, captured the winning image in the Australian rainforest and cautioned against merely appreciating the “innocent and beautiful appearance” of the orange pore fungus, which is “an invasive species that displaces other fungi and is spreading throughout the [country].”

