In the shadow of US-China rivalry, Arab allies tread delicate ground

UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing in July 2019.

 Andy Wong/Getty Images

Abu Dhabi, UAE (CNN) — As oil-rich Gulf states seek to diversify their military partnerships, they are finding themselves ensnared in the intensifying rivalry for global dominance between the United States and China.

One of the US’ closest allies in the region, the United Arab Emirates plans to hold its first-ever military drill with China this month, the Chinese defense ministry announced late last month.