Imran Khan is banned from running for office for five years in Pakistan

 Akhtar Soomro/Reuters/FILE

(CNN) — Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has been disqualified from running for office for five years, according to a statement released on Tuesday from the Election Commission of Pakistan.

Khan has been banned as a result of being found guilty last week in a corruption trial and sentenced to three years in prison, the statement said.