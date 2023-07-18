(CNN) — An Australian sailor who spent months adrift in the Pacific Ocean alongside his beloved dog has recounted his remarkable tale of surviving on raw fish and rainwater after finally making it safely back to dry land.

Timothy Lyndsay Shaddock, 54, and his canine companion Bella were rescued after three months at sea by a Mexican tuna trawler that happened to spot their stricken vessel in the vast expanse of the world’s largest ocean.