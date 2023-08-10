‘I haven’t seen a tree in three years,’ TV anchor jailed in China says in rare message

Lei Cheng at the Web Summit in Lisbon, Portugal on November 6, 2019. Australian TV anchor Cheng Lei, who will have spent three years in detention in China as of August 13, said in a rare message that she misses her family and life in Australia.

 Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile for Web Summit via Getty Images

(CNN) — Australian TV anchor Cheng Lei, who will have spent three years in detention in China as of Sunday, said in a rare message that she misses her family and life in Australia.

“I miss the sun. In my cell, the sunlight shines through the window but I can stand in it for only 10 hours a year,” she said in a message released Thursday by her partner Nick Coyle on the X account he runs, FreeChengLei.