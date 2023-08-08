London (CNN) — Hundreds of people lined the streets to pay tribute to the late Irish singer Sinéad O’Connor on Tuesday, cheering, clapping and throwing flowers as her funeral cortege drove past her old house in Bray, County Wicklow, in Ireland.

O’Connor’s coffin was covered in blue, white and pink flowers. A photograph of the singer was also visible through the back window of the cortege. The singer died last month, age 56.