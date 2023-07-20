Hubble spies swarm of boulders around asteroid hit by DART spacecraft

This Hubble Space Telescope image of the asteroid Dimorphos was taken on December 19, 2022, nearly three months after the NASA's DART mission impacted the asteroid. Hubble's highly sensitive camera reveals a few dozen boulders knocked off the asteroid.

 NASA/ESA/D. Jewitt (UCLA)

(CNN) — The Hubble Space Telescope has spotted a swarm of boulders around the asteroid Dimorphos, which NASA’s DART spacecraft intentionally hit last fall.

The Double Asteroid Redirection Test spacecraft, weighing about 1,200 pounds (544 kilograms), slammed head-on into Dimorphos at 13,000 miles per hour (20,921 kilometers per hour) on September 26, 2022, to change the space rock’s velocity.