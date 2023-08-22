Islamabad, Pakistan (CNN) — Battling anxiety and nausea, they huddled together in the ruptured cable car, gripped by fear as they dangled precariously hundreds of feet in the air.

With little to drink and some of them drifting in and out of consciousness, the six children and two adults endured a 14-hour ordeal stranded above the lush forests of Pakistan’s mountainous northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, their lives hanging in the balance.