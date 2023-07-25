(CNN) — Frantic purchases of ammunition, the daylight assassination of a mayor, and a growing body count inside Ecuador’s prisons signal that the country’s roiling security crisis is going from bad to worse.

The Andean country, a relatively peaceful nation until a few years ago, is now plagued by a turf war between rival criminal organizations. Amid the brutal violence – among the worst in decades – the government in June announced the purchase of 24 million gun cartridges – a figure that far exceeds the country’s population – to beef up the security services.