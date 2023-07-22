Hot water pipe bursts in Moscow shopping center, killing four By Uliana Pavlova and Eve Brennan, CNN Jul 22, 2023 20 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save (CNN) — Four people died and dozens were injured after a hot water pipe burst in a shopping center in Moscow, Russian state news agency TASS reported.The water pipe burst with “boiling water” in the Vremena Goda shopping center in Russia’s capital.“The death toll from a burst pipe at the Vremena Goda shopping center on Kutuzovsky Prospekt in Moscow has risen to four, the medical services told us,” TASS reported.Moscow’s mayor Sergei Sobyanin called it a tragedy.“Condolences to family and friends. Rescuers continue to work.”The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.THE-CNN-WIRE (TM) & © 2023 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Major car crash on SR 240, expect traffic delays NEWELL ROAD WILDFIRE BLOG: New Level 2 evacuation notices for Bickleton/Cleveland area, what firefighters need now Washington State Trooper shoots person during traffic stop near Wapato YPD: 2 teens found dead at house near Lions Park, bringing total to 4 gun deaths this week UPDATE: Woman who died while in Benton Co. Jail identified, apparently had no injuries at time of death Latest News Major car crash on SR 240, expect traffic delays YPD: 2 teens found dead at house near Lions Park, bringing total to 4 gun deaths this week Nearly $7 million awarded to several 'No Child Left Inside' projects Grant award to Franklin County District 1 for ambulances, medical supplies Benton Franklin 4-H hosts Second Harvest food drive at Dust Devils Game More News