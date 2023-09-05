Hong Kong (CNN) — Hong Kong’s top court has ordered the city’s government to set up a new framework to legally recognize the rights of same-sex couples in a partial victory for LGBTQ activists that stopped short of their demands for full marriage equality.

Five judges from Hong Kong’s Court of Final Appeal handed down their decision on Tuesday, following years of legal battles filed by several gay and lesbian activists to challenge the government’s refusal to let them get married or form a civil union partnership.