(CNN) — Schools closed and flights were canceled as Hong Kong hoisted its third highest storm warning early Friday morning in anticipation of Typhoon Saola, which is expected to brush the city later in the day and could be its worst storm in five years.

Saola lost super typhoon status as winds dropped from 240 kilometers per hour (150 miles per hour) to 220 kph (140 mph), though still remains the equivalent of a Category 4 hurricane. The storm previously impacted parts of northeastern Philippines.