(CNN) — It’s not just the title of a 1980s Brat Pack movie: St. Elmo’s fire is the name given to bright, sudden flashes of apparent lightning that can dance across a cloudy sky when thunderstorms are nearby.

Pilots shared footage of the phenomenon speckling the view outside their cockpit window on Tuesday as they evacuated from a Florida airbase in preparation for Hurricane Idalia. As the plane flew through the air, streaks of bright blue light appeared to zap the air outside, disappearing as quickly as they showed up.