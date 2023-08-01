(CNN) — Severe flooding in Beijing was caused by the heaviest rainfall in 140 years, according to local meteorologists, and there’s little reprieve for the region as Typhoon Khanun lashes Japan with wind and rain.

Between Saturday and Wednesday morning, 744.8 millimeters (29 inches) of rain fell in the Chinese capital from the remnants of Typhoon Doksuri, according to the Beijing Meteorological Service – the heaviest rain over consecutive days since records began in 1883.

CNN’s Taylor Ward contributed reporting.