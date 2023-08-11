(CNN) — Guatemala’s presidential runoff on August 20 will see a former first lady compete against the son of a former president, capping a troubled race that has worried observers about the country’s future as inequality and corruption drives political turbulence throughout the region.

Sandra Torres, largely seen as continuity candidate for the political establishment, will run against the anti-corruption candidate Bernardo Arévalo – who defied predictions with his second-place finish in the first round of voting in June.