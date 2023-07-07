Global shipping industry climate pledge slammed as a ‘wishy washy’ compromise

Container ship Majestic Maersk, one of the world's largest container ships, sails in the Strait of Gibraltar towards the port of Algeciras, Spain on January 19.

 Jon Nazca/Reuters

(CNN) — The shipping industry has agreed a climate pledge to reduce its planet-heating pollution to net zero “by or around” 2050. While the agreement, published on Friday, marks an increased climate ambition from a hugely polluting industry, experts have slammed the deal as woefully inadequate in the face of an escalating climate crisis.

The shipping industry, which transports more than 80% of the world’s traded goods, produces around 3% of all human-caused planet-heating pollution due to the fossil fuels it uses to propel ships across the ocean.