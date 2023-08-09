German man accused of spying for Russia

Police officers are pictured here at the Ministry of Interior in 2017.

 Thomas Trutschel/Photothek/Getty Images/FILE

(CNN) — A German national who worked for a government agency that equips the German armed forces, has been arrested on suspicion of spying for Russia, the German Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement Wednesday.

The man was employed the Federal Office of Bundeswehr Equipment, Information Technology and In-Service Support– and is alleged to have passed information to the Russian intelligence service, the federal prosecutor’s office said.