General in charge of Paris’s Notre Dame cathedral reconstruction dies By Dalal Mawad Aug 19, 2023 22 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Paris (CNN) — The French army general appointed to oversee the reconstruction of Paris’s Notre Dame cathedral has died during a mountain walk.“The nation has lost one of its great soldiers,” President Emmanuel Macron wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Saturday.He described General Jean-Louis Georgelin, 74, as one of France’s “great servants” and “the architect of Notre Dame’s rebirth.”In 2019, Macron appointed Georgelin to oversee the reconstruction of Notre Dame following a fire that devastated the cathedral.The cathedral is being restored to its previous design, including the wooden spire that collapsed during the blaze. French authorities hope to complete the work by 2024, when Paris hosts the Olympics.According to CNN’s affiliate BFMTV, the general died during a hike in Ariege, in the Pyrenees. CNN has not been able to confirm the details of his death.Georgelin was Chief of Staff of the armies between 2006 and 2010 and then Grand Chancellor of the French National Order of the Legion of Honor between 2010 and 2016.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.THE-CNN-WIRE (TM) & © 2023 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular UPDATE: Wanted Richland man found dead by Kittitas County Search & Rescue, cause of death under investigation ‘This is heartbreaking’: Tragedy strikes Yakima family on vacation after 2 youngest kids fall out of hotel window FIREWATCH: 185 structures destroyed by catastrophic fire in Medical Lake Gov. Inslee issues state of emergency as wildfires ravage the state Lummi Nation, state officials release statements on the passing of Tokitae Latest News PNW romance authors to be celebrated at Yakima bookstore on Saturday 'Felines and Firefighters' event held at Tri-Cities Animal Shelter was a 'huge success' Toxic Algae found at Howard Amon North Powder man killed in I-84 crash identified, crash involved 3 semis, 1 car Miami Seaquarium More News